Premier League: Chelsea to win by seven points? Arsenal outside top four?

Chelsea to win the title by seven points? That is what SAM is predicting
Chelsea to extend their lead? That is what super-computer SAM is predicting

A fifth Premier League title for Chelsea, the end of Arsenal's lengthy run of top-four finishes, and heartbreak for Swansea, Sunderland and Hull.

They are the verdicts of SAM (Sports Analytics Machine), the super-computer built by Ian McHale, professor of sports analytics at the University of Salford, together with his colleague Dr Tarak Kharrat.

We asked SAM to predict the outcome of every Premier League match between now and the end of the season on 21 May. The results suggest Chelsea will not surrender their five-point lead, but will instead extend it. SAM calculates Antonio Conte's men have a 64% probability of winning the title.

The Blues' 13-match winning streak ended at Tottenham last week - and SAM calculates Spurs will finish second, one point ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

That means Arsenal would finish outside the top four for the first time since 1995-96.

Will your team finish in the top four?
% probability calculated by SAM
Chelsea 97.6%
Tottenham78.7%
Liverpool74%
Man City67.8%
Arsenal61.5%
Man Utd20.3%

But is SAM right? Do you think you can do better? Pick how you think the top 20 will finish and share your final table with your friends.

Pick your final Premier League table

There are 18 rounds of games left in the Premier League but how will the table look when the season finishes? Will Chelsea remain on top? Will Hull still be stuck at the bottom? Pick how you think it will look at the end, placing all 20 teams in order. Have a go then share with your friends.

First
1
Second
2
Third
3
Fourth
4
Fifth
5
Sixth
6
Seventh
7
Eighth
8
Ninth
9
Tenth
10
Eleventh
11
Twelfth
12
Thirteenth
13
Fourteenth
14
Fifteenth
15
Sixteenth
16
Seventeenth
17
Eighteenth
18
Nineteenth
19
Twentieth
20
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Hull City
Leicester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
Southampton
Stoke City
Sunderland
Swansea
Tottenham Hotspur
Watford
West Bromwich Albion
West Ham

SAM's final table in full

SAM predicts just one change to the top eight between now and the end of the season - with Spurs leapfrogging Liverpool to finish second. Before their win over Chelsea, SAM had Mauricio Pochettino's team down as finishing third.

Spurs, of course, slipped to third at the end of last season, so finishing as runners-up would represent their best finish in the Premier League.

There is no movement for the bottom five but Leicester, who are 15th, are predicted to climb five places, giving their title defence an ever so slightly more respectable appearance.

SAM gives Hull, who are bottom, a 97.2% probability of going down.

The final Premier League table as predicted by SAM the super-computer

SAM takes into account a wide range of factors to work out match results, looking at average performances so far and calculating what that means for the remaining fixtures. It is based on players remaining fit and continuing with their average performance levels, so an injury to Chelsea striker Diego Costa or Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, for example, would have a significant impact on these predicted outcomes.

You can follow Professor Ian McHale on Twitter

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Course
Pilates is great exercise for your core

Community Pilates

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired