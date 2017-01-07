Irish Cup: Linfield fight back to beat Glentoran 2-1

Media playback is not supported on this device Irish Cup: Linifeld's Andrew Waterworth grabs extra-time winner against Glentoran

Former Glentoran striker Andrew Waterworth snatched an injury-time winner as Linfield came from behind to win the big fifth round Irish Cup tie.

Curtis Allen had fired the Glens into the lead but Stephen Lowry volleyed the Blues equaliser in the second half.

In another all-Premiership clash Ballymena beat Cliftonville 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Top flight sides Crusaders, Coleraine, Glenavon, Dungannon and Portadown all progressed to the last 16.

Linfield's success was their ninth successive win over their Belfast rivals at the Oval.

Former Linfield forward Allen gave Glentoran a 16th-minute lead with a deflected shot but Lowry swooped to equalise early in the second half.

Waterworth, the hero of Glentoran's win over Cliftonville in the 2013 final, sent his former club out of the cup by netting the decisive goal in extra-time.

Ballymena won a penalty shoot-out against Premiership rivals Cliftonville

League Cup finalists Ballymena went the distance in their competitive match at home to Cliftonville.

David Jeffrey's side took an early lead thanks to an early Tony Kane free-kick but Ross Lavery equalised for the Belfast side.

In the shoot-out, Ballymena skipper Jim Ervin had a spot-kick saved by Peter Burke but United keeper Ross Glendinning stopped two Cliftonville efforts.

Holders Glenavon had an early scare at home when Intermediate League side Portstewart took the lead through Luke Bradley.

But Kris Lindsay and recent signing James Gray responded before Glenavon wrapped up a 4-1 win with penalties by Andy McGrory and Gray.

Dungannon's Jarlath O'Rourke, Cormac Burke and Andrew Mitchell were on target as the Premiership team saw off Championship side Dergview 3-0.

James Gray scored twice in Glenavon's win over Portstewart

Premiership champions and leaders Crusaders beat Ards 2-0 with defender Emmett Friars scoring his second own goal of the week and Michael Carvill getting the second.

Eoin Bradley, back at Coleraine for a second spell, scored a hat-trick in his side's 5-1 home win over Carrick Rangers.

Jordan Allan got Coleraine's other two goals while an own goal by Neil McCaffery gave Carrick their sole score.

Adam Foley and Stephen Hughes scored as Premiership strugglers Portadown won 2-1 away to Larne whose scorer James McCabe was later sent off.

Stephen Lamont and Ryan Winton scored as Tobermore United of the Intermediate League won 2-0 away to Champions strugglers Annagh United.

Armagh City edged a 2-1 win over Trojans, Johnny McSorley and Owen Toal heading the hosts into a half-time lead and Aaron Rogan pulling one back after the interval.

Michael McCrudden and Stephen Curry bagged two each as Institute won 4-2 away to Ballyclare Comrades whose scorers were Sammy McIlveen and Corey McMullan.

Portadown of the Premiership proved too strong for Championship hopefuls Larne at Inver Park

Loughgall had Richard Copeland sent off in the 60th minute at home to Filemiletown United but the 10 men scored late goals through John Uprichard, Marc McConnell and Marcus Dallas to go through 3-0.

Championship leaders Warrenpoint Town won a penalty shoot-out 5-4 against Ballinamallard United of the Premiership after a 0-0 draw at Milltown.

Ethan Boylan's 20th-minute shot was the only goal as H&W Welders saw off Lurgan Celtic while Eamonn McAllister and William McCracken's goals put Crewe United into the last 16 for the first time with a 2-1 win away to Knockbreda who replied with a Mark Cooling penalty.

Alan McMurtry gave Lisburn Distillery the lead against PSNI but the visitors fought back to secure a 2-1 win through Owen Moody and Ryan Berry.

Dollingstown ran out 4-1 winners against Richhill thanks to goals from Aarom Moffett, Jack Clarke, Marty Doherty and Greg Harison. Jason Harper was Richhill's scorer.