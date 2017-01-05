BBC Sport - Pep Guardiola: Man City manager explains retirement comments
Guardiola explains retirement comments
- From the section Football
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola clarifies comments he made about 'arriving at the end' of his career, and explains his thoughts on the 'size' of City as a football club when compared to rivals Manchester United and Liverpool.
Watch live coverage of West Ham v Manchester City, Friday 6 January, 19:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
