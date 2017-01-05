BBC Sport - Heart condition nearly forced me to quit football - Martin Allen

I nearly quit football - Martin Allen

Eastleigh manager Martin Allen says he was "close to quitting" football after suffering a heart problem, when serving in his previous role as Barnet manager.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 7 January, 12:00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

