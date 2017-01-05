Ademola Lookman: Everton sign Charlton forward for £11m

Breaking news

Everton have completed the £11m signing of Charlton Athletic's teenage forward Ademola Lookman.

The 19-year-old joins on a four-and-a-half-year deal until June 2021.

The England Under-20 international has scored seven goals in 25 games in all competitions for League One Charlton this season.

Lookman said: "It feels great to be an Everton player. As soon as I heard about Everton's interest I knew this would be the right place for me."

More to follow.

