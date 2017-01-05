Cohen Bramall: Arsenal to sign left-back from non-league Hednesford Town

Cohen Bramall started his career in Nantwich Town's academy, and played for several other non-league clubs before being taken to Hednesford

Hednesford Town youngster Cohen Bramall is to make the move from non-league to Premier League, by signing for Arsenal.

The 20-year-old left-back will leave the Staffordshire-based Northern Premier League side for North London in a deal worth £40,000.

He follows the road taken by Everton and Wales defender Ashley Williams, who started his career at Hednesford.

Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday had both reportedly watched Bramall, but only Arsenal agreed terms.

He travelled to Arsenal's London Colney training ground on Thursday with his agent Dan Chapman, following an initial period on trial.

Bramall, from the South Cheshire area, worked full-time in the Bentley car factory in Crewe until being made redundant, before working in a clothes shop.

"It's fantastic to see players go through like this," Nantwich director of football Jon Gold told BBC Radio Stoke.

"He was obviously a great talent when he first came to us but the manager at the time was going with older players. That happens. Jamie Vardy was turned down by many clubs, don't forget, including even Crewe.

"Cohen's a lovely lad. I'm not sure he was taking his football that seriously and he went around the area a bit, at Kidsgrove, Alsager, Market Drayton and Newcastle, before moving on to Hednesford.

"But sometimes it can take time. He played against us earlier in the season and he was man of the match. It's great for him now and we're proud to have played even a little part in his development."

He becomes the second Midlander to move from a non-league side into the professional ranks in as many days, following Fleetwood Town's signing of striker Alex Reid from Rushall Olympic.