BBC Sport - Ronald Koeman says Everton expect a lot from new signing Ademola Lookman
Koeman 'expects a lot from' Lookman
Everton manager Ronald Koeman says the Toffees "expect a lot" from Ademola Lookman after the 19-year-old signed from Charlton Athletic for £11m.
