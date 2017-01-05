BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea: Have Spurs thrown title race wide open?
Have Spurs thrown title race wide open?
- From the section Football
Tottenham's victory over Premier League leaders Chelsea might have thrown the title race wide open after Spurs ended the Blues' run of 13 straight wins.
WATCH MORE: Spurs had 'bit of history' with Chelsea - Alli
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired