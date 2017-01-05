Julien de Sart: Derby County sign Middlesbrough midfielder on loan
Derby County have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Julien de Sart on loan for the rest of the season.
The Belgium Under-21 international defensive midfielder joined Boro from Standard Liege in February 2016, for an undisclosed fee of about £2m.
De Sart, 22, has made three appearances for the Riverside club, with his only start coming in the League Cup against Fulham in August 2016.
"He is a talented player with plenty of potential," said boss Steve McClaren.
De Sart is eligible for the FA Cup third-round tie at West Brom on Saturday.
