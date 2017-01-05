Julien de Sart: Derby County sign Middlesbrough midfielder on loan

From the section

Julien de Sart's only first-team start for Middlesbrough came in the League Cup against Fulham in August 2016

Derby County have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Julien de Sart on loan for the rest of the season.

The Belgium Under-21 international defensive midfielder joined Boro from Standard Liege in February 2016, for an undisclosed fee of about £2m.

De Sart, 22, has made three appearances for the Riverside club, with his only start coming in the League Cup against Fulham in August 2016.

"He is a talented player with plenty of potential," said boss Steve McClaren.

De Sart is eligible for the FA Cup third-round tie at West Brom on Saturday.

