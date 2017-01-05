Scottish Gossip: Kouassi Eboue, Kenny Miller, Joe Lewis, Aberdeen, Moussa Dembele

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are on the brink of sealing a deal for 19-year-old Kouassi Eboue after the Ivorian midfielder arrived in Scotland for a medical and talks on personal terms. (Scotsman)

Eboue's arrival could mean the departure of Nir Bitton, with Fulham one of several English clubs interested in the Israeli. Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers could even agree to a £2m sale for the 25-year-old in the next few weeks. (Sun)

Rangers' managing director Stewart Robertson earned £233,000 in the last year, including a £53,000 bonus, as the club made a £3.3m loss. (Herald)

Manager Mark Warburton wants to offer Rangers striker Kenny Miller, 37, and Clint Hill, 38, new deals. The experienced pair have only four months left on their contracts. (Sun)

Veterans Kenny Miller and Clint Hill may be offered the chance to extend their stays at Ibrox

Joe Lewis, 29, believes Derek McInnes has breathed new life into his career by encouraging the goalkeeper to use his experience to instil confidence in the Aberdeen defence. (Daily Record)

Celtic are poised to reject any move for Moussa Dembele from West Ham United. Hammers boss Slaven Bilic is scouring the market for a striker after a second bid of £6m for Sunderland veteran Jermain Defoe was rejected. (Daily Mail)

Former Celtic striker - and now PSV Eindhoven scout - Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink believes only a few clubs in England and elite clubs on the continent could afford to buy Dembele. "If you saw him at Fulham he scored goals but wasn't always in the action. Sometimes he would drift. But he is still young and will get better if he works on the right things," said the Dutchman. (Daily Express)

Celtic could claim a title milestone currently held by Paris Saint-Germain if they can surpass the French club's championship winning margin last season of 31 points. Brendan Rodgers' side are 19 points ahead of Rangers with a game in hand. (Daily Record)

Plymouth assistant manager Craig Brewster thinks the Championship battle between his former clubs - Dundee United and Hibernian - shows that the pair "are Premiership clubs in waiting". (Daily Record)

In October last year Kilbarchan's Callum Hawkins held off the challenge of defending champion, Moses Kipsiro of Uganda, to finish the Great Scottish Run in 60 minutes 22 seconds

Hearts striker Juanma Delgado is due in Japan for a medical this weekend ahead of a proposed transfer to V-Varen Nagasaki. He is currently on a season-long loan at UCAM Murcia in Spain. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

Athlete Philippa Millage, 37, will become one of the Scotland team's oldest debutants when she competes in the 4x1km race at the Great Edinburgh International at Holyrood Park on Saturday. Millage, originally from Dumfries but now representing Glasgow's Victoria Park club, only took up competitive running seven years ago. (Herald)

Olympian Callum Hawkins' Scottish half-marathon record could be in doubt after data collected from hundreds of runners in the Great Scottish Run suggested the route, normally 13.1 miles, might have been around 200m shorter than the previous year's course. (National)

Glasgow Warriors and Scotland fly-half Finn Russell is at the centre of a bidding war, with French clubs Toulon and Montpellier and English sides Bath and Gloucester prepared to spend £250,000 to buy out the final year of his contract, which ends in May 2018. (Daily Mail)