Reading 0-1 Queens Park Rangers

Jamie Mackie's goal was his first in an away match since March 2015, when he scored in Reading's 1-1 draw at Bolton

Jamie Mackie scored the winner against his old club Reading to give QPR their third consecutive Championship victory.

In an otherwise drab first half, Mackie was left unmarked at the back post to lash home from Ryan Manning's touch.

The Royals piled forward after the break but struggled to create openings, with Idrissa Sylla having two goalbound shots blocked for the visitors.

Jaap Stam's side almost equalised when Yann Kermorgant headed Garath McCleary's cross against the bar.

The R's are now up to 15th place, eight points clear of the relegation zone, but third-placed Reading missed the chance to close the gap on leading pair Brighton and Newcastle.

Mackie's goal is his first since suffering ankle ligament damage in training, which kept him out for eight months.

Only Newcastle have secured more points at home this season, but Garath McCleary's half-volley over the bar was the closest Reading came before a late surge.

It could have been worse for the Royals as goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi rushed off his line and looked to make contact on the edge of his area with QPR midfielder Pawel Wszolek, who stayed on his feet.

The result means Ian Holloway's side have completed back-to-back wins on the road for the first time since August 2015.

Reading meanwhile are still yet to win a league match on a Thursday since December 1991, drawing three and losing six since.

Line-ups

Reading

  • 26Al Habsi
  • 2Gunter
  • 16MooreBooked at 85mins
  • 4van den BergBooked at 89mins
  • 11Obita
  • 23Williams
  • 38Kelly
  • 8SwiftSubstituted forMeiteat 73'minutes
  • 12McCleary
  • 7Beerens
  • 18Kermorgant

Substitutes

  • 3Cooper
  • 6Evans
  • 14Samuel
  • 17Wieser
  • 19Meite
  • 30Watson
  • 40Moore

QPR

  • 1Smithies
  • 29Furlong
  • 5Onuoha
  • 6Lynch
  • 3Bidwell
  • 21Luongo
  • 4Hall
  • 41ManningSubstituted forDoughtyat 86'minutes
  • 15WszolekBooked at 87mins
  • 40SyllaSubstituted forLua Luaat 73'minutes
  • 12MackieBooked at 33minsSubstituted forComleyat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Ingram
  • 16Doughty
  • 19El Khayati
  • 23N'Gbakoto
  • 27Shodipo
  • 28Lua Lua
  • 36Comley
Referee:
Oliver Langford
Attendance:
12,655

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home9
Away16
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Reading 0, Queens Park Rangers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Reading 0, Queens Park Rangers 1.

Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Reading).

Michael Doughty (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Yann Kermorgant (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joel Lynch (Queens Park Rangers).

Foul by Liam Moore (Reading).

Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Brandon Comley replaces Jamie Mackie.

Liam Kelly (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Mackie (Queens Park Rangers).

Jordan Obita (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Darnell Furlong (Queens Park Rangers).

Booking

Joey van den Berg (Reading) is shown the yellow card.

Joey van den Berg (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Doughty (Queens Park Rangers).

Booking

Pawel Wszolek (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Roy Beerens (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Pawel Wszolek (Queens Park Rangers).

Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Reading).

Michael Doughty (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Alex Smithies tries a through ball, but Jamie Mackie is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Michael Doughty replaces Ryan Manning.

Booking

Liam Moore (Reading) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Liam Moore (Reading).

Attempt blocked. Danny Williams (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Kelly.

Attempt missed. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Roy Beerens with a cross.

Attempt missed. Jamie Mackie (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Manning.

Foul by Yakou Meite (Reading).

Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Roy Beerens (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Darnell Furlong (Queens Park Rangers).

Corner, Reading. Conceded by Pawel Wszolek.

Attempt saved. Kazenga Lua Lua (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pawel Wszolek.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading. Yakou Meite replaces John Swift.

Substitution

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Kazenga Lua Lua replaces Idrissa Sylla.

Attempt missed. Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Grant Hall with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

Foul by Garath McCleary (Reading).

Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Brighton2416622554
2Newcastle2517172852
3Reading251447346
4Huddersfield251447246
5Leeds2514381045
6Sheff Wed251267442
7Derby251177640
8Barnsley251159638
9Norwich2511410437
10Fulham249961136
11Preston251069136
12Aston Villa258116235
13Birmingham25988-535
14Brentford259610133
15QPR269512-1132
16Ipswich258710-431
17Wolves257810-229
18Bristol City258314-227
19Cardiff247611-1127
20Nottm Forest257513-826
21Burton256712-825
22Blackburn256613-1124
23Wigan254714-1119
24Rotherham253418-3013
