Reading 0-1 Queens Park Rangers

Jamie Mackie's goal was his first in an away match since March 2015, when he scored in Reading's 1-1 draw at Bolton

Jamie Mackie scored the winner against his old club Reading to give QPR their third consecutive Championship victory.

In an otherwise drab first half, Mackie was left unmarked at the back post to lash home from Ryan Manning's touch.

The Royals piled forward after the break but struggled to create openings, with Idrissa Sylla having two goalbound shots blocked for the visitors.

Jaap Stam's side almost equalised when Yann Kermorgant headed Garath McCleary's cross against the bar.

The R's are now up to 15th place, eight points clear of the relegation zone, but third-placed Reading missed the chance to close the gap on leading pair Brighton and Newcastle.

Mackie's goal is his first since suffering ankle ligament damage in training, which kept him out for eight months.

Only Newcastle have secured more points at home this season, but Garath McCleary's half-volley over the bar was the closest Reading came before a late surge.

It could have been worse for the Royals as goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi rushed off his line and looked to make contact on the edge of his area with QPR midfielder Pawel Wszolek, who stayed on his feet.

The result means Ian Holloway's side have completed back-to-back wins on the road for the first time since August 2015.

Reading meanwhile are still yet to win a league match on a Thursday since December 1991, drawing three and losing six since.