Match ends, Reading 0, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Reading 0-1 Queens Park Rangers
Jamie Mackie scored the winner against his old club Reading to give QPR their third consecutive Championship victory.
In an otherwise drab first half, Mackie was left unmarked at the back post to lash home from Ryan Manning's touch.
The Royals piled forward after the break but struggled to create openings, with Idrissa Sylla having two goalbound shots blocked for the visitors.
Jaap Stam's side almost equalised when Yann Kermorgant headed Garath McCleary's cross against the bar.
The R's are now up to 15th place, eight points clear of the relegation zone, but third-placed Reading missed the chance to close the gap on leading pair Brighton and Newcastle.
Mackie's goal is his first since suffering ankle ligament damage in training, which kept him out for eight months.
Only Newcastle have secured more points at home this season, but Garath McCleary's half-volley over the bar was the closest Reading came before a late surge.
It could have been worse for the Royals as goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi rushed off his line and looked to make contact on the edge of his area with QPR midfielder Pawel Wszolek, who stayed on his feet.
The result means Ian Holloway's side have completed back-to-back wins on the road for the first time since August 2015.
Reading meanwhile are still yet to win a league match on a Thursday since December 1991, drawing three and losing six since.
Line-ups
Reading
- 26Al Habsi
- 2Gunter
- 16MooreBooked at 85mins
- 4van den BergBooked at 89mins
- 11Obita
- 23Williams
- 38Kelly
- 8SwiftSubstituted forMeiteat 73'minutes
- 12McCleary
- 7Beerens
- 18Kermorgant
Substitutes
- 3Cooper
- 6Evans
- 14Samuel
- 17Wieser
- 19Meite
- 30Watson
- 40Moore
QPR
- 1Smithies
- 29Furlong
- 5Onuoha
- 6Lynch
- 3Bidwell
- 21Luongo
- 4Hall
- 41ManningSubstituted forDoughtyat 86'minutes
- 15WszolekBooked at 87mins
- 40SyllaSubstituted forLua Luaat 73'minutes
- 12MackieBooked at 33minsSubstituted forComleyat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Ingram
- 16Doughty
- 19El Khayati
- 23N'Gbakoto
- 27Shodipo
- 28Lua Lua
- 36Comley
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 12,655
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading 0, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Reading).
Michael Doughty (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Yann Kermorgant (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joel Lynch (Queens Park Rangers).
Foul by Liam Moore (Reading).
Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Brandon Comley replaces Jamie Mackie.
Liam Kelly (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Mackie (Queens Park Rangers).
Jordan Obita (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Darnell Furlong (Queens Park Rangers).
Booking
Joey van den Berg (Reading) is shown the yellow card.
Joey van den Berg (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Doughty (Queens Park Rangers).
Booking
Pawel Wszolek (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Roy Beerens (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pawel Wszolek (Queens Park Rangers).
Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Reading).
Michael Doughty (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Alex Smithies tries a through ball, but Jamie Mackie is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Michael Doughty replaces Ryan Manning.
Booking
Liam Moore (Reading) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Liam Moore (Reading).
Attempt blocked. Danny Williams (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Kelly.
Attempt missed. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Roy Beerens with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jamie Mackie (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Manning.
Foul by Yakou Meite (Reading).
Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Roy Beerens (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Darnell Furlong (Queens Park Rangers).
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Pawel Wszolek.
Attempt saved. Kazenga Lua Lua (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pawel Wszolek.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Yakou Meite replaces John Swift.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Kazenga Lua Lua replaces Idrissa Sylla.
Attempt missed. Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Grant Hall with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Garath McCleary (Reading).
Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.