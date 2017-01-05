BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea: Spurs have history with Chelsea - Dele Alli
Spurs had 'bit of history' with Chelsea - Alli
- From the section Football
Dele Alli admits Tottenham wanted to stop Chelsea's winning run "like they ended our run last season" and says the 2-0 victory over the league leaders was important for the players and the fans.
