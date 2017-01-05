BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea: Spurs have history with Chelsea - Dele Alli

Spurs had 'bit of history' with Chelsea - Alli

Dele Alli admits Tottenham wanted to stop Chelsea's winning run "like they ended our run last season" and says the 2-0 victory over the league leaders was important for the players and the fans.

WATCH MORE:'Massive victory' thrills Pochettino

READ MORE: Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea

Top videos

Video

Spurs had 'bit of history' with Chelsea - Alli

Video

'Massive victory' thrills Pochettino

Video

Chelsea have shown we are a team - Conte

Audio

Tottenham stop Chelsea's record run

Audio

Footballer who mocked stillborn baby is 'totally ashamed'

Video

Cycling into the record books at 105

  • From the section News
Video

Skiing on Sheffield's dilapidated ski village

Video

Did this moment seal Bradford Bulls' fate?

Video

Two points lost or show of strength?

Video

Olympic diving champions fume as coach quits

  • From the section Diving
Video

Squandered 3-0 lead hurts - Howe

Video

Hartley will captain England if fit - Jones

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Group shot of kids at camp

Football and Other Activities
Group shot of kids at camp

Football and Other Activities

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired