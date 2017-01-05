BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea: Chelsea have shown we are a team - Conte
Chelsea have shown we are a team - Conte
- From the section Football
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says his team's 13-game unbeaten run has brought the team together and the 2-0 defeat by Tottenham is "totally different" to earlier defeats this season because "now we are a team".
