BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea: 'Massive victory' thrills Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is delighted and "very, very proud" of his team's "character" as they end Chelsea's 13-game winning streak with a 2-0 win over the league leaders at White Hart Lane.

READ MORE: Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea

