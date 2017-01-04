BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea: 'Massive victory' thrills Mauricio Pochettino
'Massive victory' thrills Pochettino
- From the section Football
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is delighted and "very, very proud" of his team's "character" as they end Chelsea's 13-game winning streak with a 2-0 win over the league leaders at White Hart Lane.
