Alan Curtis: No first-team role for stalwart under new boss Paul Clement

Paul Clement (left) joined Curtis on the touchline during Swansea's win over Crystal Palace

Alan Curtis will not be part of Swansea City's first team coaching set-up under new head coach Paul Clement.

Former Derby County boss Clement was appointed on Tuesday following the departure of Bob Bradley last week.

The long-serving Curtis, 62, played more than 350 games for the Swans. He has been caretaker manager on three occasions and was in charge for the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

The club have so far declined to comment.

When Clement's arrival was confirmed, Swansea also announced Nigel Gibbs had been appointed assistant coach, with Karl Halabi named head of physical performance, with both arriving from Tottenham.

Ex-Wales international Curtis has held a number of coaching roles with Swansea, and was appointed first-team coach by Michael Laudrup - a role he subsequently kept under Garry Monk, Francesco Guidolin and Bradley.

The former Leeds and Southampton forward has previously been assistant manager, youth team manager and Football in the Community officer at Swansea.

As a player he scored 32 goals during the club's promotion season in 1977-78 and was part of the team managed by John Toshack promoted to the old First Division in 1981.