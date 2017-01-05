FA Cup: I'm a little bit crazy too, says Bobby Gould's goalkeeper grandson

Stourbridge goalkeeper Matt Gould began his professional career at Cheltenham Town

When Stourbridge goalkeeper Matt Gould takes the field for Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at Wycombe, he will be out to create more headlines for the non-league outsiders.

The Glassboys have already seen off League One Northampton en route to round three, but whatever Gould and his team-mates achieve against the surprise 2001 semi-finalists this weekend, he knows he will be struggling to keep up with his grandfather.

It is now 29 years since Bobby Gould's Wimbledon 'Crazy Gang' beat Liverpool in the final at Wembley.

I've got quite a good pedigree, but I'm just trying to set my own little pathway Matt Gould

The result sent shockwaves through football with Liverpool having enjoyed a decade of domestic and European dominance.

Wimbledon by contrast, had been playing non-league football just 11 years earlier.

"The FA Cup is what my grandad is most remembered for, which is no surprise really," Gould told BBC WM.

"He'll be remembered forever as it was probably the biggest upset in cup final history."

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Wimbledon v Liverpool, 1988 final

Following in father's footsteps

As well as having a famous grandfather, Matt is also the son of former Coventry and Celtic goalkeeper Jonathan Gould, now a coach at West Brom.

"My dad had success up in Scotland with Celtic, winning a few cups, but I don't feel any pressure," he said. "It was nice to be able to experience that as a kid growing up, watching my old man play.

"I've got quite a good pedigree, but I'm just trying to set my own little pathway. Hopefully I can go on to be as successful as they were."

But what made him follow the career path of his dad rather than his centre-forward grandad - or even his uncle Richard, the chief executive of English county cricket giants Surrey?

"I don't like running! I quite enjoyed playing up front in my school days, but I always used to like diving around the living room catching the ball and I was the only one who wore a keeper's shirt to training," he said.

"And I suppose I'm a little bit crazy at times. You need to have that little bit of madness to be a goalkeeper.

"I've definitely got that part of the family side in me."

Matt Gould's dad Jonathan (right) won three League Cups with Celtic, the third of them in 2001 when Bhoys captain Paul Lambert (left) lifted the trophy

Stourbridge - Gould's gateway to the Black Country

Gould admits his dad played a big part in his arrival at the War Memorial Athletic ground at Amblecote.

"My first pro contract was at Cheltenham in 2014-15," he said. "It was a tough first year. We had four managers [Mark Yates, Paul Buckle, Russell Milton and Gary Johnson].

"Gary Johnson came in with three weeks to go and couldn't really keep me on as he said he was looking to build a team to win promotion, which is what they did.

"I ended up in Scotland at Livingston. Same sort of thing. The manager got sacked and I went out on loan at Stenhousemuir. But I needed to play football."

In the end, a helping hand from his dad led to Matt returning to English football.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Stourbridge 1-0 Northampton Town

"Stourbridge manager Gary Hackett rang the Albion looking for a keeper to go out on loan and spoke to my old man who said 'I've got one, but not at the Albion'.

"It took a month to get my transfer through but I've played 55 times over the last calendar year and I've loved every minute of it."

Now the FA Cup offers the chance for Gould and his team-mates to put themselves in the shop window.

"It's the first time the club has got though to the third round, so the lads have already created history," he said. "That's something to hold on to.

"To win again would be even more incredible and take it to another level. We've got the players to go and play at a higher level. This could be a platform for them.

"And we're going to live like pros for the weekend. Go down the night before and do the job properly and see where that takes us."

Bobby Gould won the FA Cup as Wimbledon boss in 1988

Stourbridge's proud FA Cup record

2009 - Reached first round for the first time in their 133-year history. Lost 1-0 at home to League One neighbours Walsall.

2011 - Reached second round for the first time. Beat League Two side Plymouth 2-0 in a replay after drawing 3-3 at Home Park, but then lost 3-0 at home to League One side Stevenage.

2013 - Reached second round, the lowest-ranked team to do so in that season's competition, but then lost 4-0, again to Stevenage.

2015 - Reached second round, winning 2-1 at National League side Dover, before going out 2-0 at home to another fifth-tier side, Eastleigh.

2016 - Reached third round for the first time, beating fellow non-leaguers Whitehawk 3-0 in a replay, then League One side Northampton Town 1-0.

Matt Gould was talking to BBC WM's Rob Gurney.