Manchester City's Fernandinho appeal rejected by Football Association

Fernandinho's red card against Burnley was his second of the season in the Premier League

Manchester City's Fernandinho has had his appeal for wrongful dismissal rejected by the Football Association.

The midfielder, 31, was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson on 2 January - his third red card of the season.

His four-match ban will begin with immediate effect.

The Brazilian will miss Friday's FA Cup third-round match with West Ham, followed by league games against Everton, Tottenham and West Ham.