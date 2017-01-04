Manchester City's Fernandinho appeal rejected by Football Association
Manchester City's Fernandinho has had his appeal for wrongful dismissal rejected by the Football Association.
The midfielder, 31, was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson on 2 January - his third red card of the season.
His four-match ban will begin with immediate effect.
The Brazilian will miss Friday's FA Cup third-round match with West Ham, followed by league games against Everton, Tottenham and West Ham.