Stoke City agree £1.3m deal with Derby for Lee Grant

Lee Grant began his career with Derby before spells at Burnley (twice), Oldham and Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke have secured Lee Grant on a permanent basis after agreeing a £1.3m deal with Derby County for the keeper.

Grant, 33, was already on loan at the bet365 Stadium, deputising for injured England goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Butland, who suffered a fractured ankle while on England duty last March, could miss the rest of the season.

Grant, whose six-month loan deal was due to end this month, has impressed at Stoke and signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

"I am just so happy to have it all concluded now because I have been trying to work to this moment from the day I made my debut here," he told Stoke City Player.

"To a degree I am still pinching myself to be honest, because six months ago I wasn't in a great position in terms of how I felt about the game and where I was in my career."