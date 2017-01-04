Dean Ebbe: Inverness CT agree terms with Irish forward, subject to clearance

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are bottom of the Premiership

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have agreed terms with Irish forward Dean Ebbe on a deal subject to international clearance.

"We look forward to welcoming Dean to the club," Inverness tweeted.

The 22-year-old was previously with Shamrock Rovers and most recently with Bluebell United in the Leinster Senior League.

He has also featured in the League of Ireland for Longford Town and Athlone Town.

Like the other 11 Scottish Premiership clubs, bottom side Caley Thistle are currently on their winter break and return to action when they visit East Fife in the Scottish Cup on 21 January.