FA Cup third-round predictions - Lawro vs the YouTubers on every tie

The FA Cup third round is famous for shocks and surprises - but who will provide them this year?
BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson has taken a look at all 32 of this weekend's ties and given his verdict on who will make it into round four.
This week Lawro is up against a trio of YouTubers - Manchester City fan Alex from Blue Moon Rising TV, Tottenham supporter Barnaby from Spurred On and Arsenal fan Reev.
Alex and Barnaby have both got involved in BBC Sport's No Guts, No Glory campaign to share their tales of the magic of the FA Cup while Reev will be behind the scenes of the BBC's coverage of West Ham v Man City on Friday, and posting material on his social media platforms telling his story of the FA Cup on behalf of the Football Association.
All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.
Gap = how many league positions separate each team
Premier League v League Two
|Gap
|Result
|Lawro
|Blue Moon Rising TV
|Reev
|Spurred On
|SUNDAY
|Liverpool v Plymouth (13:30 GMT)
|68
|x-x
|2-0
|3-1
|4-0
|3-1
This will be a great trip for Plymouth fans and will earn some money for the club too, but I cannot see them causing Liverpool many problems at Anfield.
Liverpool will make a lot of changes and I am expecting to see quite a few young players start for them, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will put some experience in there too. Argyle are going well at the top of League Two and he will know he cannot take too many chances.
Liverpool obviously do not want a defeat but they will want to avoid a replay too because that would mean another road trip in what is already an extremely busy month for his side because of both legs of their EFL Cup semi-final.
Premier League v League One
|Gap
|Result
|Lawro
|Blue Moon Rising TV
|Reev
|Spurred On
|SATURDAY
|Bolton v Crystal Palace
|29
|x-x
|1-2
|0-2
|1-1*
|2-1
|Millwall v Bournemouth
|44
|x-x
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|2-1
|SUNDAY
|Chelsea v Peterborough
|51
|x-x
|3-0
|3-0
|4-0
|2-0
* Away team to win at home in the replay
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce will shuffle his team and use some fringe players but he will not want the indignity of being beaten at his former club Bolton, where he did so well between 1999 and 2007.
Wanderers are playing really well but they have got other things on their mind - they are second in League One and promotion is their priority.
Bournemouth will be too strong for Millwall and I am expecting Chelsea versus Peterborough to be pretty one sided in favour of the Premier League leaders.
Premier League v Championship
|Gap
|Result
|Lawro
|Blue Moon Rising TV
|Reev
|Spurred On
|SATURDAY
|Man Utd v Reading (12:30 GMT)
|17
|x-x
|2-0
|1-1*
|3-0
|2-1
|Norwich v Southampton
|19
|x-x
|2-0
|1-1*
|1-2
|2-0
|Stoke v Wolves
|25
|x-x
|2-1
|2-0
|2-0
|2-2*
|Watford v Burton
|27
|x-x
|1-1*
|2-0
|2-1
|1-1*
|Preston v Arsenal (17:30 GMT)
|21
|x-x
|1-1*
|0-3
|1-4
|0-2
|West Brom v Derby
|19
|x-x
|2-1
|1-0
|1-1*
|0-1
|SUNDAY
|Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday
|10
|x-x
|0-1
|0-1
|1-1*
|1-1*
|Tottenham v Aston Villa
|29
|x-x
|2-0
|4-0
|3-0
|3-1
* Away team to win at home in the replay
Reading are third in the Championship and flying. They have showed real resolve at times too, like they did when they came from 2-0 down to beat Bristol City last time out.
It will be interesting to see how Royals boss Jaap Stam's return to Old Trafford goes but, even if Manchester United pick some of their fringe players, I would expect the holders to go through.
Stoke and Tottenham should also make pretty comfortable progress but I can see Norwich, Burton and Sheffield Wednesday causing some upsets.
Norwich boss Alex Neil had been under serious pressure but his side beat Derby last time out and he could go from zero to hero if they beat Southampton.
Burton are struggling in the Championship but they fight all the way and I can see them getting past Watford via a replay, as one of my shocks.
I have not been convinced by Middlesbrough at home and Sheffield Wednesday are an attacking team who will cause them plenty of problems.
As for Preston against Arsenal, can I just pick my own team to win? I would just be happy if we give the Gunners a good game and got a replay. I think we will, because we are extremely competitive.
Premier League v Premier League
|Gap
|Result
|Lawro
|Blue Moon Rising TV
|Reev
|Spurred On
|FRIDAY
|West Ham v Man City (19:55 GMT)
|9
|x-x
|1-2
|1-2
|1-3
|2-1
|SATURDAY
|Everton v Leicester
|8
|x-x
|2-1
|2-1
|2-0
|3-0
|Hull v Swansea
|1
|x-x
|1-1*
|2-1
|1-2
|1-1*
|Sunderland v Burnley
|6
|x-x
|1-0
|1-0
|2-1
|1-1*
* Away team to win at home in the replay
I have no idea what kind of teams Manchester City and West Ham will put out but, if both managers field weakened line-ups, I would fancy City to get through. It is the same with Everton against Leicester.
Sunderland will be weakened for a different reason, because they have a shortage of fit players but I can see Burnley resting a few, so the Black Cats might just squeak through.
After their recent change of managers, it is a different situation for Hull and Swansea, who will both see the importance of winning their tie.
It will be Tigers boss Marco Silva's first game in charge while Paul Clement will want to build on Swansea's excellent win over Crystal Palace.
Championship v Non-league
|Gap
|Result
|Lawro
|Blue Moon Rising TV
|Reev
|Spurred On
|SATURDAY
|Brentford v Eastleigh
|69
|x-x
|2-0
|2-2*
|2-0
|3-1
|Ipswich v Lincoln City
|57
|x-x
|2-1
|2-1
|3-1
|2-1
* Away team to win at home in the replay
Eastleigh had a cracking win over Swindon in round one but, since then, Ronnie Moore has left and Martin Allen has taken charge.
I don't see Allen helping them cause another upset because his old side Brentford play some nice football and score some good goals on their day.
Ipswich have not won back-to-back games all season and are not having a great time of things but Mick McCarthy's side never give up the ghost. It might be difficult for them against Lincoln, the National League leaders, but I still think they will get through.
Championship v League Two
|Gap
|Result
|Lawro
|Blue Moon Rising TV
|Reev
|Spurred On
|SATURDAY
|Blackpool v Barnsley
|50
|x-x
|0-2
|0-3
|1-2
|0-1
|MONDAY
|Cambridge v Leeds (19:45 BST)
|36
|x-x
|0-2
|1-2
|0-2
|1-2
Championship v League One
|Gap
|Result
|Lawro
|Blue Moon Rising TV
|Reev
|Spurred On
|SATURDAY
|Brighton v MK Dons
|41
|x-x
|2-0
|3-0
|3-1
|1-1*
|Bristol City v Fleetwood
|12
|x-x
|2-1
|0-1
|1-0
|2-0
|Huddersfield v Port Vale
|35
|x-x
|3-0
|3-0
|3-1
|2-0
|Rotherham v Oxford Utd
|12
|x-x
|1-1*
|1-1*
|1-1*
|1-2
* Away team to win at home in the replay
Brighton are top of the Championship and promotion is the priority for them but I still think they will have too much for MK Dons.
I don't see Huddersfield or Bristol City having too many problems either, but Rotherham are rock bottom of the Championship and Oxford will fancy their chances.
Championship v Championship
|Gap
|Result
|Lawro
|Blue Moon Rising TV
|Reev
|Spurred On
|SATURDAY
|Birmingham v Newcastle
|11
|x-x
|0-2
|0-2
|0-1
|1-2
|QPR v Blackburn
|5
|2-1
|1-1*
|1-1*
|2-2*
|Wigan v Nottingham Forest
|3
|x-x
|1-1*
|2-1
|0-1
|1-1*
|SUNDAY
|Cardiff v Fulham
|9
|x-x
|1-0
|1-2
|1-3
|1-0
* Away team to win at home in the replay
Birmingham have taken only one point from four league games since Gianfranco Zola took over as manager and I think their poor form will continue against Newcastle in the pick of the all-Championship ties.
League One v Non-league
|Gap
|Result
|Lawro
|Blue Moon Rising TV
|Reev
|Spurred On
|SATURDAY
|Barrow v Rochdale
|50
|x-x
|1-1*
|1-3
|1-2
|0-0*
|Sutton v AFC Wimbledon
|49
|x-x
|0-2
|1-3
|0-2
|1-2
* Away team to win at home in the replay
I am at Holker Street with Football Focus on Saturday (at 12:00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website) before Barrow take on Rochdale.
I just wonder if this game comes at the wrong time for Barrow, who had not lost for 23 games since August until they were battered by Gateshead on New Year's Eve, but maybe they had one eye on this tie.
There will be a fantastic atmosphere because the game is a 4,400 sell-out - Barrow's biggest crowd in 27 years - to see them try to get to the fourth round for the first time in their 116-year history.
It will not be easy for them, because Rochdale are going well at the top end of League One so even a draw would be a fantastic result for the National League side.
That would also mean Barrow earn more money from the replay, something I like to see the little clubs get out of the FA Cup.
Sutton and AFC Wimbledon are only five miles apart and, as well as it being a derby, Sutton play on a 3G pitch which will be a bit different for the League One side too.
But, having seen them in their amazing comeback to beat Curzon Ashton in round two, I am backing Wimbledon. They have got some very quick attackers and I think they will have too much for Sutton.
League Two v Non-league
|Gap
|Result
|Lawro
|Blue Moon Rising TV
|Reev
|Spurred On
|SATURDAY
|Wycombe v Stourbridge
|74
|x-x
|2-0
|4-1
|3-0
|1-1*
* Away team to win at home in the replay
Stourbridge are the lowest ranked team left in the competition, are unbeaten since October and are in the third round for the first time in their 141-year history.
The Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division side have had a great run but, sadly for them, I think it will end here against a Wycombe side who are in decent form themselves, and have won 10 out of their last 11 games in all competitions.
League Two v League Two
|Gap
|Result
|Lawro
|Blue Moon Rising TV
|Reev
|Spurred On
|SATURDAY
|Accrington Stanley v Luton
|15
|x-x
|2-1
|1-3
|1-2
|1-1
At least one League Two team will be in round four which is a good thing.
Accrington lost narrowly when they went to Kenilworth Road in November but their form has slumped in the last few weeks.
The pressure will be off Stanley on Saturday, however, and I have a feeling they will nick a win, leaving Luton to focus on trying to get promoted.
Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.
LAWRO'S PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Last time out, Lawro got six correct results, including one perfect score from 10 Premier League games, giving him a total of 90 points.
That was enough to beat comedian Arron Crascall, who managed four correct results with one perfect score for 70 points.
We are also keeping a record of the totals for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct.
|Total scores after week 20
|Lawro
|1,830
|Guests
|1,470
|Lawro v Guests
|P20
|W13
|D0
|L7
|SCORE
|GUEST LEADERBOARD
|150
|Elis James
|130
|Boris Becker, Tim Vine
|120
|Robbie Williams
|110
|Michael van Gerwen
|100
|Joe Clarke
|92
|Lawro (average after 20 weeks), Josh Franceschi, Colin Murray,
|80
|Nicole Scherzinger
|70
|Dave Bautista, Sam Burgess, Arron Crascall, Athletico Mince
|60
|Rick Astley
|50
|Charlie Sloth, Laura Kenny
|40
|Ed Balls
|30
|Blossoms, American hip-hop duo Run The Jewels
|20
|Lloyd Griffith
Lawro's best score: 160 points (week thirteen v Tim Vine)
Lawro's worst score: 30 points (week four v Dave Bautista)
