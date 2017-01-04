Harry Arter: Non-league player apologises for tweet towards Bournemouth midfielder

Harry Arter played the full 90 minutes against Arsenal on Tuesday

A non-league player has apologised for his "disgraceful comments" after abusing Bournemouth player Harry Arter over the death of his baby daughter.

Bournemouth lost a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Hitchin Town player Alfie Barker tweeted: "Big hype just for a disappointment like the nine months leading up to your child's birth."

He initially claimed his account had been hacked, before issuing an apology.

Bournemouth have referred the matter to the Football Association, who are investigating.

Codicote FC, where Barker is on loan, said: "We are disgusted and appalled at comments made by our loan player. We will work with the FA and other authorities on an appropriate solution."

Arter has a tattoo dedicated to the memory of his daughter who died in December 2015.

Hitchin boss Mark Burke said the club would be investigating, and will speak to Barker, 19, concerning the tweets from his personal account.

"We just want to make sure his account hasn't been hacked, you're innocent until proven guilty," Burke told BBC Sport.

"It doesn't look good for him at the moment. It does appear he's made these comments and if that is the case we will be terminating his registration with us.

"I've seen the tweets and I'm disgusted with them. They're vile and I can't condone them in any way."