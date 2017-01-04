England Women: Notts County trio recalled for friendlies in Spain

Rachel Williams last played for England in the 2013 Cyprus Cup

England head coach Mark Sampson has named an expanded 28-player squad for his side's two upcoming matches against Norway and Sweden in Spain.

The Lionesses will face Norway on Sunday 22 January and Sweden two days later with both games in Murcia.

Notts County striker Rachel Williams returns to the squad for the first time since April 2013.

Her team-mates Ellen White and Carly Telford are recalled along with Chelsea duo Millie Bright and Claire Rafferty.

England are preparing for July's European Championship in the Netherlands and Sampson said: "This camp gives us the chance to kick off a massively exciting year for us on the right foot.

"We have a lot of work to do to be the team we want to become at the Euros. Our aim this year is to hit the highest levels we ever have and ultimately to win the Euros,

"As we are in pre-season we may be a little off the pace football-wise but I expect the players to be physically and psychologically ready to compete."

Squad

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool), Mary Earps (Reading), Carly Telford (Notts County)

Defenders: Laura Bassett (Notts County), Gemma Bonner (Liverpool), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Gilly Flaherty (Chelsea), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Jo Potter (Notts County), Claire Rafferty (Chelsea), Alex Scott (Arsenal), Demi Stokes (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jade Moore (Notts County), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Arsenal)

Forwards: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Danielle Carter (Arsenal), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Gemma Davison (Chelsea), Toni Duggan (Manchester City), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Arsenal), Rachel Williams (Notts County), Ellen White (Notts County)