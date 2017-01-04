Scottish Gossip: Eboue, Celtic, Toral, Rangers, McGinn, Aberdeen, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have agreed a £2.8m deal for Ivory Coast midfielder Kouassi Eboue. The 19-year-old is in talks to leave Russian club Krasnodar. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers boss Mark Warburton has made Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral his priority January signing target.(Daily Record)

Warburton will have to wait until next week to find out the full extent of striker Joe Garner's shoulder injury. (The Scotsman)

Steve Bruce has urged Rangers target Rushian Hepburn-Murphy to snub a move to Ibrox and sign a new long-term contract at Aston Villa. (Scottish Sun)

Niall McGinn jetted off to San Francisco with his Aberdeen future up in the air. The winger is out of contract in the summer and has been offered a three-year pre-contract deal by Hearts. (Daily Express)

Hearts are prepared for a January signing spree to help Ian Cathro overcome his stuttering introduction to frontline management. Up to six new faces could arrive at Tynecastle this month.(Daily Mail)

Paul Hartley has urged Scott Brown to lead Scotland's World Cup charge in 2017. The Celtic skipper is set to make a decision about his international future this month. (Daily Record)

Stuart Armstrong has been in excellent form for Celtic this season

Hartley believes the inclusion of Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong could add a new dimension to Scotland as they look to turn around their faltering World Cup bid. (The National)

Armstrong is set to become the latest Celtic player to be offered a long-term deal at the club. Manager Brendan Rodgers believes the midfielder is good enough to play in the English Premier League but has no interest in cashing in on Armstrong any time soon. (The Herald)

Celtic legend Bertie Auld has told the current Hoops team to smash the Lisbon Lions' domestic record. Brendan Rodgers' side are two short of equalling the record of 26 domestic games unbeaten set by Jock Stein's team of 1966-67. (Daily Star)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray admits "a few of the players having been joking" in the locker room about his new title following his knighthood, and says he has no desire for his fellow pros to start referring to him as "Sir Andy"'. The world number one said: "I feel like I used to say that to teachers and people much older than me. So Andy is good."(The Times)

Gary Anderson has sights on regaining his darts world title - with the help of laser eye surgery. The Scot's dream of a third straight world title was shattered by Michael van Gerwen in Monday's final, but Anderson thinks getting his eyesight sorted can help him regain the crown. (Scottish Sun)

Conversely, Anderson is set to scrap plans to have laser eye surgery and stick to wearing glasses instead. (Daily Record)