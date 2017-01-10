Southampton v Liverpool

Fonte has turned down an extension to his Southampton contract, which ends in 2018

Southampton will be without captain Jose Fonte for the visit of Liverpool in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Fonte put in a transfer request last week and Saints boss Claude Puel does not intend to include the defender until after the transfer window closes.

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is set to return after nearly seven weeks out with ankle ligament damage.

Captain Jordan Henderson misses out because of a heel injury.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp fielded the youngest Reds line-up in history for Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie with League Two side Plymouth.

The club's youngsters struggled to impress as they were held to a goalless draw, and Klopp is expected to include a number of first team players for the trip to St Mary's.

Klopp says his side's disappointing FA Cup display does not mean they are under greater pressure to perform against Southampton.

"There is no more pressure on us," he said. "It is an opportunity. It is always a new day.

"I said to the lads last year it would not be the last final they would be involved in and this is the first chance to prove this."

