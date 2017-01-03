BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea: Swans showed real character - Curtis
Swansea showed real character - Curtis
- From the section Football
Swansea first-team coach Alan Curtis says the Swans will have "surprised" people after their battling display at Crystal Palace earns them a 2-1 away win in front of new manager Paul Clement.
READ MORE: Swansea City: Paul Clement confirmed as third boss of the season
