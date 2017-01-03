BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea: Swans showed real character - Curtis

Swansea showed real character - Curtis

Swansea first-team coach Alan Curtis says the Swans will have "surprised" people after their battling display at Crystal Palace earns them a 2-1 away win in front of new manager Paul Clement.

READ MORE: Swansea City: Paul Clement confirmed as third boss of the season

Top videos

Video

Swansea showed real character - Curtis

Video

Arsenal succeeded mentally - Wenger

Video

Squandered 3-0 lead hurts - Howe

Video

Palace players are shattered - Allardyce

Video

Hughes wants new year to be new start for Stoke

Video

'You're the journalist, not me.' Watch Guardiola's awkward interview

Video

Five-year-old Bradley wins goal of the month

Video

'Not many better darts players than me'

  • From the section Darts
Video

Referee killed the game early - Bilic

Video

Klopp 'can't explain' Liverpool result

Video

Match of the Day 2

Video

NFL plays of the week: Hill's 95-yard touchdown

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Group shot of kids at camp

Football and Other Activities
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired