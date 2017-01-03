BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea: Sam Allardyce blames lack of recovery time

Palace players are shattered - Allardyce

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce blames lack of recovery time for the 2-1 defeat by Swansea, saying his side are "shattered" having just played in Sunday's 2-0 loss at Arsenal.

MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea

