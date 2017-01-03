BBC Sport - Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal: Eddie Howe says draw 'hurts so much'
Squandered 3-0 lead hurts - Howe
- From the section Football
Eddie Howe says that "we're here to win and that's why tonight hurts so much" after AFC Bournemouth squandered a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: AFC Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal
