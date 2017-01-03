Mike Phelan: Hull City sack head coach after less than three months in permanent role

Phelan's side lost 3-1 at West Brom on Monday after leading 1-0

Premier League strugglers Hull City have sacked head coach Mike Phelan.

Phelan, 54, took over as caretaker manager following Steve Bruce's departure in the summer, becoming a permanent appointment in October.

But with City in the relegation zone, collecting just 13 points from 20 games, the club announced on Tuesday they had "parted company" with Phelan.

Hull said they had already begun searching for a replacement, with an announcement made "in due course".

Phelan made a promising start to his Hull City career, winning the manager of the month award for August, but they are now bottom of the table, with their last league win on 6 November, a 2-1 victory over Southampton.

