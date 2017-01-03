Yaya Toure: Manchester City midfielder rules out January transfer

Toure has been linked with a move to China

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has said he will not negotiate deals with potential suitors in January as he focuses on his club's title challenge.

Toure, 33, is in the final six months of his contract at the Etihad and is free to speak with other clubs.

But Toure said: "My focus is on City. The future is there because for now the league is not finished."

The Ivorian was recalled into the first team in November after a three-month exile following comments by his agent.

City manager Pep Guardiola had said Toure would not be picked until his agent, Dimitri Seluk, apologised for saying his client had been "humiliated" by being left out of City's Champions League squad.

Toure said sorry on Seluk's behalf at the start of November and has been a key member of the team since scoring twice in a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on 19 November.

City are seven points behind leaders Chelsea, but two-time Premier League winner Toure believes the club can win a third title.

"Me and the guys are always focused. That's the main point. I'm a footballer, I belong to the field. After that is difficult," he said.

"Chelsea are in a good way but we are going to fight until the end, make it difficult."