FA Cup: The day Steve Watkin shot down Arsenal

FA Cup classics: Wrexham 2-1 Arsenal in 1992

By his own admission Steve Watkin had a modest career in the lower leagues.

But the Welshman has one stellar memory from his time at his home club Wrexham - scoring the goal that beat Arsenal 2-1 in the third round of the FA Cup in 1992.

And on the 25th anniversary of the famous day at the Racecourse Ground, his memories are as vivid as ever.

"It was fantastic to play the league champions and nobody expected us to win," he said.

"We probably should have lost the game to be honest, we rode our luck especially in the first half - we could have been 5-0 down at half-time.

"But it was one of those days when we took our bit of luck and got the two goals in the second half."

At the end of the previous season, the teams were separated by 91 places in the Football League.

George Graham's Gunners won the 1990-91 title while Wrexham finished bottom of the old Fourth Division.

Steve Watkin fires in Wrexham's winner against Arsenal

And on 4 January, 1992 things were going to plan when an Arsenal team including winger Paul Merson, Tony Adams and David Seaman took the lead through Alan Smith just before half-time.

But Mickey Thomas' stunning free-kick brought Wrexham level and two minutes later Watkin pounced on some slack defending to fire the winner past England goalkeeper Seaman.

"It's got to be the highlight of my career," said Watkin, now 45.

"I played lower leagues all my career and it can be tough at times and you get plenty of disappointments along the way, but playing in games like that makes it all worthwhile.

"Obviously Mickey's goal set us off.

"Up until then I don't think we'd looked like scoring so that was the catalyst if you like and a few minutes later I managed to get the winner which was great for me, obviously, being born in Wrexham as well."

