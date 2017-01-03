Kouassi Eboue: Celtic agree £3m fee for Krasnodar midfielder

By Chris McLaughlin

BBC Sport

Krasnodar midfielder Kouassi Eboue
Kouassi Eboue has helped Krasnodar to fifth in the table

Celtic have agreed a fee of around £3m with Krasnodar for Ivorian midfielder Kouassi Eboue.

A few details have still to be agreed and the Scottish Premiership club are trying to secure a work permit for the 19-year-old.

Eboue joined the Russian Premier League club in 2014 from Armenian outfit Shirak.

He has made 18 appearances this season for the side sitting fifth in Russia's top flight.

Now Eboue could become Celtic's first signing during the January transfer window.

