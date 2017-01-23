Reading v Fulham

Thick fog forced the originally scheduled game between Reading and Fulham to be abandoned at half-time

Reading will be without left-back Jordan Obita who is suspended following his sending off against Derby County.

Boss Jaap Stam has no new injury worries but may make changes after the Royals suffered back-to-back league defeats to drop to fifth in the table.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no new injury worries following Saturday's 1-1 draw at local rivals QPR.

Forwards Floyd Ayite and Neeskens Kebano are away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Whites travel to the Madejski Stadium six points behind Reading and five points off the play-off places.

The fixture has been rearranged after the original meeting on 30 December was abandoned because of fog at half-time, with the score 0-0.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Sometimes you lose a couple of games in succession, that's football. But it's about the mentality in the team. Are you mentally strong to turn it around and start winning games again?

"Fulham have got a great team, play very good possession football as well and we know that and everyone else is aware of it.

"We need to make sure we play well and try and make it difficult for them.

"There's a lot of games coming up at the moment, but after a loss, it's good to play again quickly as you have a chance to redeem yourself."

Fulham goalkeeper David Button told BBC Radio London:

"The abandonment was a bit strange. It was lucky the game was level because otherwise I'm sure it would have been a bit controversial.

"We have to show Reading respect because they are ahead of us in the table. They play a similar passing style to us, so we are wary of them.

"We are hopeful we can get in the play-offs. They are in our way to achieving what we want. We want their play-off spot and are not afraid of talking about it."

Analysis

BBC Radio Berkshire's Tim Dellor

Reading's meetings with Fulham over the last couple of years have never been dull.

Last year the two sides drew 2-2 at the Madejski Stadium. Reading's most recent trips to Craven Cottage have ended in heavy defeats. Expect goals. According to the BBC Weather forecast, we should also expect mist.

Reading go into the game having lost two consecutive Championship games for the first time since August.

Jaap Stam will want to avert any slide quickly. Defensively, Reading have looked particularly vulnerable lately.

Fulham have a play-off spot in their sights and will move to seventh with a win. The stats and the history point to this being a huge game in the context of both sides' seasons.

Match facts

Reading are unbeaten in their last three home league games against Fulham, scoring eight goals in the process (W1 D2).

The last Fulham goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet away to Reading was Kasey Keller in April 2008 (2-0).

Chris Martin has scored four goals in his last four league starts against Reading. Indeed, Martin has scored five goals in his last six Championship games for Fulham.

After a run of five straight home league wins, Reading lost their last Championship game at the Madejski (0-1 v QPR).