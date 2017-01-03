Crystal Dunn: Chelsea Ladies sign USA winger

Crystal Dunn
Crystal Dunn made her international debut for the USA in 2013

Chelsea Ladies have signed USA international Crystal Dunn from American side Washington Spirit.

The 24-year-old winger becomes the fourth signing of the transfer window for the Women's Super League One club.

Dunn, who won the US Golden Boot award while playing for the Spirit in 2015, has agreed a contract with Chelsea until 2018.

"It's a big personal challenge for me but I am ready to take this next step in my career," Dunn said.

"Playing for Chelsea is a unique opportunity for me to take my game to another level."

The Blues, who finished second in WSL 1 in 2016, have already signed Ramona Bachmann, Maren Mjelde and Erin Cuthbert.

Top Stories

Related to this story

