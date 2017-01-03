Tomas Rincon: Juventus sign Venezuela international from Genoa in £6.8m deal

Tomas Rincon has won 81 caps for Venezuela

Serie A leaders Juventus have signed Venezuela captain Tomas Rincon from Genoa on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Rincon, 28, who can play as a defensive midfielder or a right-back, moves for a fee of 8m euros (£6.8m), although the fee could rise by another 1m euros.

The former Hamburg player becomes the first Venezuelan to play for Juventus.

"These days have been like a dream that has become reality. I never had any doubts when the opportunity arose to join Juventus," he said.

Juventus, Serie A champions in each of the past five seasons, are four points clear of Roma with a game in hand.