Axel Witsel: Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian sign Zenit midfielder

Witsel won a Russian league title, the Russian Cup and the Russian Super Cup with Zenit

Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel has joined Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian from Zenit St Petersburg, the Russian club have confirmed.

The 27-year-old, said to be a target for Juventus with his Zenit contract due to expire in the summer, has agreed a reported £15.3m annual salary.

His new Chinese Super League side, who were promoted from the second tier in 2016, are managed by former Italy international Fabio Cannavaro.

Witsel has won 78 caps for Belgium.

He spent five seasons at Zenit after arriving from Portuguese side Benfica, having started his career at Standard Liege.

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar and ex-Manchester United and Manchester City forward Carlos Tevez have also recently joined Chinese sides in lucrative deals.

Take part in our new Premier League Predictor game, which allows you to create leagues with friends.