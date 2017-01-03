Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon expect Matip and Nyom at training camp

Liverpool defender Matip is one of eight Cameroon players who do not want to play at the Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon expect Liverpool defender Joel Matip, West Brom's Allan Nyom and Schalke's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to arrive at their Africa Cup of Nations training camp on Tuesday.

The trio are among eight Cameroon players to be called up but refuse to play at the tournament, which starts in Gabon on 14 January.

They could be banned from club football during the competition.

Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe has also withdrawn from DR Congo's squad.

"We have three players who are due to arrive, notably Allan Nyom and Joel Matip. The third player is Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting," said team manager Alphonse Tchami.

Cameroon, who are coached by Hugo Broos, have been drawn in Group A with hosts Gabon, Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau.

Right-back Nyom told Broos he wanted to stay at West Brom to keep his place in the team.

The other Cameroon players who do not want to play at the competition are Andre Onana (Ajax), Guy N'dy Assembe (Nancy), Maxime Poundje (Bordeaux), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Marseille) and Ibrahim Amadou (Lille).

"Clubs have to release them and players have to go," football lawyer David Seligman told BBC World Service. "The only reason they don't have to go is if they are injured.

"Fifa could sanction both the club and the player. The player could be banned from playing domestic games for the duration of the tournament and the club could be fined.

"The FA would be expected to intervene and they could also face sanction if the player doesn't go."