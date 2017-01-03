Bacary Sagna: Man City defender must explain '10 against 12' Instagram post

Sagna was booked in the match for an altercation with George Boyd immediately after Burnley's goal

Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has been asked by the Football Association to explain the "10 against 12" Instagram post he made after his side's 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday.

City were reduced to 10 men in the 32nd minute when referee Lee Mason sent off midfielder Fernandinho.

Sagna has deleted the post in question, but the FA has contacted the full-back to ask for his observations.

The Frenchman has until 17:00 GMT on Friday to respond.