Neil Warnock: Kenneth Zohore will save Cardiff money in transfer market

Kenneth Zohore has been capped 15 times by Denmark at under-21 level and has six international goals

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock says the emergence of young striker Kenneth Zohore is set to save him a fortune in the January transfer window.

Warnock is pursuing a number of new players, but now he might not be in the market for a striker.

Zohore, who was signed in the summer from Belgian club Kortrijk, is the man for the job according to his manager.

"He's probably saved me £1.5m I would imagine. I can't see myself buying anyone better than that," said Warnock.

Copenhagen-born Zohore was signed by Kortrijk, a club also owned by Cardiff owner Vincent Tan, a year ago from Danish outfit OB Odense and was immediately loaned to the Bluebirds for the second half of the 2015-16 season.

He initially found starts hard to come by under then Cardiff-manager Russell Slade, scoring twice in 12 appearances.

Since the arrival of Warnock in October, 2016, Zohore has been given a more prominent role but has just one goal in nine games.

Warnock is ready to put his faith in the 22-year-old and believes the goals will come.

"I think he is only going to get better. He's the find of my time at the club," said Warnock.

"The goals will come. He's created chances every game. He's been thwarted by good goalkeepers at times, but that will come.

"He's learning all the time. I don't even think Ken thought he could work as hard as that. He's showing his commitment to the team and I think the lads appreciate it."