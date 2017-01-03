Afcon 2017: Zimbabwe in chaos ahead of tournament

By Steve Vickers

BBC Sport, Harare

Zimbabwe fans
Zimbabwe fans hope they will have something to celebrate in Gabon

Zimbabwe's preparations ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon have been thrown into chaos by a row over accommodation and financial issues.

BBC Sport has learned the team refused to stay at the Zifa Village training facility, saying it is sub-standard, and have been booked at a Harare hotel by Footballers Union of Zimbabwe.

The team were also unable to use the national sports stadium for training because a $60 fee had not been paid.

They had to use a high school instead.

It is unclear why the fee was not paid, given a mobile network provider announced a $250,000 sponsorship for the Warriors two weeks ago to cover all of the team's needs for their Nations Cup campaign.

Zimbabwe's first match of the 14 January to 5 February tournament is against Algeria on 15 January. They will also face Tunisia and Senegal in Group B.

