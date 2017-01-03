Sofiane Feghouli: West Ham to appeal against midfielder's red card
-
West Ham are appealing against the red card shown to Sofiane Feghouli during Monday's defeat by Manchester United.
The midfielder was sent off by referee Mike Dean for a challenge on Red Devils defender Phil Jones 15 minutes into a match the Hammers lost 2-0.
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic said Jones "made a meal" of the tackle from the Algeria international.
Feghouli is the fifth player to be dismissed by Dean in the Premier League this season.
