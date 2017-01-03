Sofiane Feghouli: West Ham to appeal against midfielder's red card

Breaking news

West Ham are appealing against the red card shown to Sofiane Feghouli during Monday's defeat by Manchester United.

The midfielder was sent off by referee Mike Dean for a challenge on Red Devils defender Phil Jones 15 minutes into a match the Hammers lost 2-0.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic said Jones "made a meal" of the tackle from the Algeria international.

Feghouli is the fifth player to be dismissed by Dean in the Premier League this season.

More to follow.

