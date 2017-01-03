Notts County: Alan Smith in temporary charge after John Sheridan sacking

Alan Smith has made 12 appearances for Notts this season

Ex-England, Leeds and Manchester United striker Alan Smith will be in temporary charge of Notts County for Saturday's match at Morecambe, reports BBC Nottingham.

The Magpies sacked manager John Sheridan on Monday, after a run of nine successive defeats left them one point above the League Two relegation zone.

Smith, 36, has been a player-coach at Notts since joining in May 2014.

Assistant coach Mark Crossley remains at the club.

Academy boss Mick Halsall and goalkeeping coach Kevin Pilkington had already left Meadow Lane before Sheridan's exit.

Sheridan signed 10 new players in the summer, but oversaw just six wins from his 24 league games in charge.

Analysis

BBC Radio Nottingham co-commentator Mark Stallard

"Recent performances have been nowhere near the standard required in all aspects. Spirit and determination seem to have been missing.

"It's down to players not performing - no manager asks players to go out and defend like Notts have been defending as a team. Nine consecutive defeats speaks for itself.

"The players have to ask themselves massive, massive questions. Were they doing everything they could for the manager and the club? If they didn't want to play for the manager, they should be doing it for themselves out of professional pride.

"Confidence has gone and the players are as low as they can be. Notts have a genuine challenge to stay in the EFL."