Paul Clement: Can Swansea City's new manager turn their fortunes around?

Paul Clement was appointed Swansea City manager on Tuesday on a two-and-a-half yea deal

With just three wins from 19 games in the Premier League this season, Swansea City are four points adrift at the bottom of the table.

The Swans have conceded 44 goals this term, a figure matched only by Hull City, who are also struggling in 19th.

After Bob Bradley's sacking by the club following an awful spell of form, Paul Clement has been tasked with stopping the rot at the Liberty Stadium.

But what can Swansea fans expect from the former Derby County manager?

From teaching PE to the Champions League

Carlo Ancelotti and Paul Clement spent two seasons with Real Madrid between 2013 and 2015

The 44-year-old never played professionally but, while working as a PE teacher in Sutton during the 1990s, Clement studied for his coaching badges and obtained his Uefa 'A' licence.

Clement became a member of Chelsea interim manager Guus Hiddink's backroom staff in 2009 before his association with Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti began.

After his appointment as Chelsea manager in 2009, Ancelotti made Clement one of his assistants and in their first season they helped the club to the Premier League title and FA Cup.

Following a short stint with Steve Kean at Blackburn in 2011, Clement joined up with Ancelotti again at Paris Saint Germain where together they won Ligue 1 in 2012-13

He then rejoined him to Real Madrid in 2013 where they won the Champions League in 2013-14.

An unsuccessful first managerial post

Paul Clement had a win percentage of 42.4% during his spell in charge of Derby County

Clement was appointed Derby County head coach in June of 2015 on a three-year deal but lasted just eight months in the role before he was sacked.

The Rams were fifth in the Championship at the time of his dismissal in February 2016, but had gone seven league games without a victory.

The club twice broke its transfer record during Clement's time in charge, first signing winger Thomas Ince from Hull for £4.75m before Norwich midfielder Bradley Johnson joined for £6m.

Derby's chairman Mel Morris said at the time of his sacking that under Clement the club had "not made enough progress".

What Clement needs to do

Swansea City have lost their last four consecutive Premier League games

The Swans are halfway through the season and have another 19 Premier League games to play with 57 more points available, but face Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City in their next five league games.

One thing Clement will need to put in place is stability. After Francesco Guidolin's departure in October and Bradley's unimpressive tenure, Clement will need to find his best side and fast.

In his 11 games in charge, Bradley played the same starting XI just twice - in their 1-1 draw with Everton and dramatic 5-4 win against Crystal Palace - with players in key positions coming in and out of the side during his reign.