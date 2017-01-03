Scottish Gossip: Garner, Paterson, Armstrong, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Injured Rangers striker Joe Garner could be sidelined for up to three months after dislocating his shoulder during the Old Firm derby defeat at Ibrox on Hogmanay.

Full story: Scottish Sun

Hearts defender Callum Paterson was poised to secure a move to West Ham before suffering knee ligament damage, which could sideline him for nine months, in the recent victory over Kilmarnock.

Full story: Daily Record

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong has the quality to shine for Scotland, according to Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. "You want a midfield player that's got a high level of technique and has got mobility to run and be physical and he's got all that," said Rodgers.

"He's got big, big qualities that can really set him up in the game now." (Various)