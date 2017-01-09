Manchester United v Hull City

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored two EFL Cup goals for Manchester United

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and midfielder Paul Pogba are set to return to Manchester United's side against Hull in the semi-final of the EFL Cup.

Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia are also poised to start the first leg at Old Trafford after missing the FA Cup win over Reading.

Hull City captain Michael Dawson (shoulder) is a doubt, as is Harry Maguire (hip).

Abel Hernandez could start after coming off the bench to score on Saturday.

We are going to face this Hull match with everything we have, with all the power we have Jose Mourinho

Wayne Rooney - one away from becoming United's all-time leading scorer - may have to wait for his historic goal as Mourinho contemplates changes.

United face fierce rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

However, Mourinho said he will not hold back against Hull as he seeks to reach his first final as Red Devils boss.

"We are going to face this Hull match with everything we have, with all the power we have," said the Portuguese.

"We play against Liverpool [on Sunday], it's a big match for us but we want to be in the final," he said.

Hull are bottom of the Premier League, three points from safety.

They beat Swansea City in the FA Cup in Marco Silva's first match in charge but finished the tie with Tom Huddlestone and Jake Livermore in central defence because of injuries.

"We finished this game with our backline having a midfielder as a right-back, two midfielders like centre-backs," said Silva, who deployed David Meyler as a makeshift full-back.

"It is not normal at the level where we are.

"For all these things, for the situation we have in the table, it is very important to give confidence for the people, change the atmosphere here."

MATCH FACTS