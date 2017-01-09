Manchester United v Hull City
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and midfielder Paul Pogba are set to return to Manchester United's side against Hull in the semi-final of the EFL Cup.
Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia are also poised to start the first leg at Old Trafford after missing the FA Cup win over Reading.
Hull City captain Michael Dawson (shoulder) is a doubt, as is Harry Maguire (hip).
Abel Hernandez could start after coming off the bench to score on Saturday.
Wayne Rooney - one away from becoming United's all-time leading scorer - may have to wait for his historic goal as Mourinho contemplates changes.
United face fierce rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.
However, Mourinho said he will not hold back against Hull as he seeks to reach his first final as Red Devils boss.
"We are going to face this Hull match with everything we have, with all the power we have," said the Portuguese.
"We play against Liverpool [on Sunday], it's a big match for us but we want to be in the final," he said.
Hull are bottom of the Premier League, three points from safety.
They beat Swansea City in the FA Cup in Marco Silva's first match in charge but finished the tie with Tom Huddlestone and Jake Livermore in central defence because of injuries.
"We finished this game with our backline having a midfielder as a right-back, two midfielders like centre-backs," said Silva, who deployed David Meyler as a makeshift full-back.
"It is not normal at the level where we are.
"For all these things, for the situation we have in the table, it is very important to give confidence for the people, change the atmosphere here."
MATCH FACTS
- Manchester United have won 11 and lost none of their past 12 matches against Hull in all competitions.
- Hull have won only once against United at Old Trafford - 2-0 in the FA Cup in January 1952.
- United have reached the League Cup semi-final for the 14th time; only Liverpool (17) have made more.
- In contrast, this is the first time Hull have reached the semi-final.
- United have progressed to the League Cup final in eight of their past 10 semi-final appearances, falling short in 2004-05 and 2013-14.
- Hull have lost only one of their past nine League Cup matches (4-1 v Man City in 2015), winning five and drawing three.
- The Red Devils have lost only one of their past 25 home League Cup games against fellow top-flight sides, losing 2-1 against Chelsea in January 2005.
- Hull have failed to score in each of their past three matches against United, losing two and drawing the other.
- The Tigers have found the back of the net in each of their past 15 League Cup games - their longest scoring streak in the competition.
- Only Brian Clough (four) and Alex Ferguson (four) have won the League Cup more times than Jose Mourinho (three).