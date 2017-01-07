Match ends, Real Madrid 5, Granada CF 0.
Real Madrid 5-0 Granada
La Liga leaders Real Madrid equalled Barcelona's Spanish record of 39 consecutive matches unbeaten as they swatted aside a woeful Granada.
Zinedine Zidane's side were 4-0 up after 32 minutes, with Isco slotting in their first from Karim Benzema's pass.
Benzema converted after Guillermo Ochoa spilled a Luka Modric shot, before Cristiano Ronaldo headed a third.
Isco tapped in a Modric cross, and midfielder Casemiro touched home a fifth from James Rodriguez's free-kick.
Imperious Real march on
Who will stop Real Madrid this season? Zidane's side have not lost a competitive fixture since Wolfsburg defeated them in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final last April.
Victory here was never in doubt, as a rapid start against relegation-threatened opponents took them six points clear at the top of La Liga.
They had a little bit of luck along the way. Benzema's goal, Real's second, should have been ruled out, as the France forward was clearly offside as he converted a loose ball pushed into his path.
But had it not been for Granada's Mexico international keeper Ochoa, who made fine second-half saves from Dani Carvajal and Marcelo, the margin of victory would have been even bigger.
Ronaldo has a party
Real Madrid's number seven had a year to remember in 2016 - scoring the winning penalty in the Champions League final, helping Portugal to victory at Euro 2016, picking up the Club World Cup and securing his fourth Ballon D'Or.
There was a mood of celebration at the Bernabeu before kick-off, as Ronaldo was greeted with a mosaic of golden cards from the stands, and by a host of Real Madrid legends on the pitch - including his namesake, the former Brazil striker Ronaldo, and Luis Figo.
It was fitting that he should get a goal to mark the occasion, although this was a day for Real's other forwards to shine.
Isco, in particular, might well have had a hat-trick - justifying his selection after he was surprisingly picked ahead of Rodriguez, who had to settle for being a substitute.
Sadly, the Real forward's day came to an early end. Having been caught by a wild thigh-high challenge from Granada's Barcelona loanee Sergi Samper shortly before the interval, Isco struggled on for a while, but had to come off five minutes into the second half.
Grim for Granada
Real Madrid's afternoon was made significantly easier by the fact that their opponents were utterly hopeless.
Granada coach Lucas Alcaraz has patched together a squad made up largely of loan signings - borrowing a host of Premier League fringe players such as defender Franck Tabanou from Swansea, as well as midfielders Uche Agbo from Watford, Andreas Pereira from Manchester United, and Jeremie Boga from Chelsea.
Alcaraz named nine loanees in his starting line-up and got a performance that could politely be described as disjointed.
Their defending, at times, was abysmal, with Ronaldo allowed a free header for his goal, and Agbo failing to track the run of Casemiro as he converted Rodriguez's free-kick.
Frustration boiled over for the visitors at times, notably when Samper clattered Isco in the first half, and Tabanou had two attempts at hacking down Carvajal in the second, also picking up a yellow card.
Unless they find a better way to channel that aggression, Granada may well be heading for the drop.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 12MarceloSubstituted forFábio Coentrãoat 68'minutes
- 19Modric
- 14CasemiroBooked at 71mins
- 8KroosSubstituted forRodríguezat 45'minutes
- 22IscoSubstituted forAsensioat 51'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 10Rodríguez
- 13Casilla
- 15Fábio Coentrão
- 18Mariano
- 20Asensio
- 21Morata
- 23Danilo
Granada
- 13Ochoa
- 2Román Triguero
- 17Nunes Vezo
- 6Rodríguez Lombán
- 12Antunes da SilvaBooked at 70mins
- 14TabanouBooked at 72minsSubstituted forPonceat 77'minutes
- 10BogaSubstituted forBuenoat 65'minutes
- 5Henry AgboBooked at 57minsSubstituted forMárquez Morenoat 60'minutes
- 4SamperBooked at 44mins
- 18Pereira
- 24Kravets
Substitutes
- 1Olazábal Paredes
- 3Silva
- 8Márquez Moreno
- 9Ponce
- 11Toral
- 15Atzili
- 23Bueno
- Referee:
- Iñaki Vicandi Garrido
- Attendance:
- 71,184
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 5, Granada CF 0.
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Attempt saved. Artem Kravets (Granada CF) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Samper with a through ball.
Offside, Real Madrid. James Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Tito.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Lombán.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Javi Márquez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Lombán.
Attempt saved. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Javi Márquez (Granada CF).
Foul by James Rodríguez (Real Madrid).
Gabriel Silva (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Javi Márquez (Granada CF).
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Ezequiel Ponce replaces Franck Tabanou.
Foul by James Rodríguez (Real Madrid).
Javi Márquez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Granada CF. Javi Márquez tries a through ball, but Artem Kravets is caught offside.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Franck Tabanou (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Real Madrid. Nacho tries a through ball, but Casemiro is caught offside.
Booking
Franck Tabanou (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Franck Tabanou (Granada CF).
Booking
Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Javi Márquez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Gabriel Silva (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Gabriel Silva (Granada CF).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Fábio Coentrão replaces Marcelo.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Artem Kravets (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Alberto Bueno replaces Jeremie Boga.
Offside, Real Madrid. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.