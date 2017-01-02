West Ham boss Slaven Bilic accuses Man Utd defender Phil Jones after red card

Phil Jones and Sofiane Feghouli challenge for the ball which resulted in a red card for the West Ham player

Manchester United defender Phil Jones "made a meal" of Sofiane Feghouli's challenge which resulted in the West Ham player being controversially sent off, says Hammers boss Slaven Bilic.

West Ham played for 75 minutes with 10 men after Feghouli was shown a straight red card by referee Mike Dean.

Manchester United went on to win 2-0, their sixth straight league victory.

"It was not a red card. Feghouli's foot was not high in the air, it was not deliberate," said Bilic.

Bilic accused England international Jones of going in "dangerously" on Feghouli and said that West Ham will appeal the red card.

"It was the key decision and it killed us. It put the game in a different perspective and was totally unfair for us," he added.

"Phil made a meal of it, but you cannot blame him. Maybe he made a meal because he is the one who went dangerously and he is saving himself."

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho said he did not feel sorry for West Ham after Feghouli's dismissal at London Stadium.

"I think if you talk about decisions, we are the champions of bad decisions," added Mourinho.

The game was goalless when Feghouli became the fifth player to be sent off by Dean this season.

West Ham dug deep before substitute Juan Mata gave the visitors the lead, Zlatan Ibrahimovic doubling the advantage despite being one of three offside players.

"It was a big offside for the second goal. When the players are sprinting it is hard for the referees," added Bilic.

"I am the first to say that. But the players were walking. They should spot this."

Manchester United are one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal having played one more game than the Gunners.

West Ham drop from 12th to 13th in the Premier League table.