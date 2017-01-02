Middlesbrough agree fee for Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede

Rudy Gestede's last goal for Villa came in November's 3-1 win over Cardiff at Villa Park

Middlesbrough are in talks with Rudy Gestede after agreeing a fee for the striker with Aston Villa.

Benin international Gestede joined Villa from Blackburn in July 2015 and has scored 10 goals in 55 appearances.

But the 28-year-old has started only three games since Steve Bruce took over at the Championship club in October and was left out of Villa's squad for Monday's 1-0 defeat at Cardiff City.

"I would envisage something would happen there," Bruce told BBC WM.

"The two clubs have agreed a fee and he's up there for talks."

Bruce added that Villa are close to bringing a new player in on loan.

"It is agreed verbally but there is still some work to be done. I will only improve us if the right player comes along," he added.