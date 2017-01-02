John Sheridan: Notts County sack manager after nine successive league defeats

Notts County last won a league match on 22 October

Notts County have sacked boss John Sheridan after a run of nine successive defeats left them one point above the League Two relegation zone.

Sheridan was appointed Magpies boss in the summer but won just six of his 24 league games.

The former Oldham and Chesterfield boss was given a five-match touchline ban in December after being sent to the stand during their defeat by Wycombe.

Sheridan's final match in charge was the 4-0 defeat at Cambridge on Monday.

The Magpies, who are in danger of dropping into non-league football for the first time in their history, are now looking for their 11th full-time manager since Steve Cotterill left after leading them them to the League Two title in May 2010.

They are set to be taken over by businessman Alan Hardy after current owner Ray Trew agreed to sell the club in December.

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Sheridan, 52, had admitted his job was at risk because of his side's poor form.

After the defeat by Colchester United on 17 December he said: "I am on the worst run I have ever had as a football manager and expect us to do a lot better.

"I have had a decent career as a manager and am gutted the way things are at the moment.

"If you are not winning games there will be a problem somewhere. I have to respect that because of the run we are on there is a question mark over me, but I believe in myself and will try to work my socks off and turn it around."

The Magpies face Morecambe at the Globe Arena on Saturday.