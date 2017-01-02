Pep Guardiola: 'I am arriving at the end of my coaching career'

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Guardiola's awkward post-match interview

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is "arriving at the end" of his career and will not be coaching at 65.

The 45-year-old Spaniard had spells in charge at Barcelona and Bayern Munich before replacing Manuel Pellegrini at City last summer.

"I will be at Manchester for the next three seasons, maybe more," Guardiola told NBC prior to his team's 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday.

"But I am arriving at the end of my coaching career, of this I am sure."

Guardiola, who gave an awkward interview to BBC Sport after the game against Burnley (which you can watch at the top of this page), won 14 trophies in four years at Barcelona, including three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.

He took a year's break before joining Bayern in 2013 and led them to three successive league title but did not win the Champions League in his spell with the German outfit.

He added: "I will not be on the bench until I am 60 or 65 years old. I feel that the process of my goodbye has already started."

Guardiola's side were reduced to 10 men after 32 minutes against Burnley after Fernandinho's dismissal but goals from Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero gave them the lead.

Ben Mee pulled one back for the Clarets and, despite City holding on, Guardiola cut an edgy figure following the victory.

Asked about his comments to NBC at his post-match news conference, he said: "It (City) might be one of my last teams."

Guardiola's tetchy BBC interview

BBC Sport's interviewer tweeted this afterwards

After City's win over the Clarets, Guardiola was interviewed by BBC Sport's Damian Johnson. Here is the tense exchange in full:

Damian Johnson: "What was your view of the red card for Fernandinho?"

Pep Guardiola: "You are the journalist. Not me."

DJ: "You're the manager. I'm sure the fans would like to know."

PG: "Ask the referee - not me."

DJ: "Are you concerned that's his third red card this season. Is there a discipline problem with him?"

PG: "We will accept. Like I said before, the team with more ball possession we have always sending off. I have to understand the rules here in England. I know you are specialist but I have to understand it."

DJ: "So the interpretation is perhaps different in England?"

PG: "Of course, yes. Around the world our keeper in the box is fouled, not here. I have to understand that. Claudio Bravo is fouled."

DJ: "It's his fault?"

PG: "He is fouled. Here not - that's OK but I have to understand that."

DJ: "You don't seem that happy that you've won."

PG: "More than you would believe. More than you would believe I am happy."

DJ: "You're not showing it."

PG: "I'm so happy believe me. I'm so happy. Happy new year."

DJ: "Are Manchester City in the title race?"

PG: "Yesterday no. Why today are we in the title race?"

DJ: "Thanks Pep."

PG: "My pleasure."