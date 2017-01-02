BBC Sport - West Ham 0-2 Man Utd: Slaven Bilic says early red card killed game
Referee killed the game early - Bilic
- From the section Football
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says the referee killed the game early by showing Sofiane Feghouli a red card inside 15 minutes during their 2-0 defeat at home by Manchester United.
